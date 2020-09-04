‘Battlestar Galactica Deadlock’ Season 2 Finale Announcement

On September 24th, Season 2 of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock comes to an end with the release of the last two DLCs, Armistice and Modern Ships Pack, and the free Daybreak update.

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Armistice DLC

Following the Ghost Fleet Offensive, the Cylons are losing their iron grip on the war.

But when whispers of a new super weapon reach the Colonial Fleet, BSG-75 embarks on a race against time to uncover the Cylon secret, and prevent the annihilation of the human race.

Features

New 8-mission story campaign, set at the final days of the First Cylon War.

9 new resource missions, which can be used in any Season Two campaign.

3 new music tracks by composer Ash Gibson Grieg

The Final Chapter

Armistice is an explosive 8-mission story campaign that brings Season Two of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock to a thrilling conclusion! Unravel Clothos’ plot for dominion, and take part in the legendary Operation Raptor Talon.

New Resource Mission

Nine resource missions available for you to challenge in any Season Two story campaign.

New Music

Three epic musical pieces from award-winning composer Ash Gibson Greig that bring the world of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock to life.

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Modern Ships Pack DLC

From the behemoth Mercury class battlestar, to the iconic Modern Basestar, this ship pack contains six ships of the modern era of Battlestar Galactica. These ships can be used in Skirmish, Multiplayer and in the Season 01 DLC Anabasis.

Please note that these ships are not playable in the story campaigns.

Colonial Ships

Colonial Mercury – Heavy Modern Battlestar

The Mercury class battlestar is a pinnacle of Colonial Fleet naval engineering. Equipped with unprecedented armour and firepower, the Mercury is perhaps best known for its stacked inverted ventral flightpods for exceptional fighter support.

Colonial Valkyrie – Support Battlestar

The Battlestar Valkyrie is a type of battlestar that would prove popular in the years following the First Cylon War. Its small frame is heavily armed, allowing for a highly maneuverable artillery package.

Colonial Viper Mk VII – Modern Space Superiority Fighter

The unparalleled Colonial fighter.

Cylon Ships

Cylon Modern Basestar – Command Ship

Unlike their predecessors, these basestars relied solely on missile and fighter deployments for protection. These modern basestar utilised an organic hull resin, which allowed structural damage to be repaired quickly.

Cylon Guardian Basestar – Basestar Prototype

Although the development of this basestar is shrouded in secrecy, it is understood that it escaped Operation Raptor Talon with the prophetic Hybrid prototype, and a cadre of Centurions.

Modern Raider – Modern Cylon Fighter

The ultimate evolution of Cylon fighter technology.

Daybreak Free Update Features

Photo Mode

Pause the action during your replays, and capture stunning screenshots of your epic battles. Features a host of customization tools, including fly-through camera controls, depth of field, colour balancing, and filters. PC users can also use their favourite captures as loading screens!

Increase Fleet Caps

The caps for fleet composition have been increased to 16k points and 10 ships for Skirmish, Multiplayer, and Operation Anabasis. Multiplayer includes two new fleet point tiers (12k and 16k) for matches.

Multiplayer Enhancements

Three new modes to play BSGD multiplayer:

Demolition In Demolition mode one fleet is tasked with destroying a mission critical station; the other with defending it at all costs. The attacking player wins if the station is destroyed.

Extraction. A refugee fleet of defectors is ambushed while their FTL drives are spooling. In Extraction the defending player wins when at least one civilian ship jumps out of the battle.

Propaganda. A strategic satellite relay is ready to broadcast your political manifesto, but you will have to fight for control of the network. The more satellites you control, the faster your opponents counter decreases. The match ends when one player’s counter reaches zero. The player with the most points wins.

Also included in the update are:

Custom team colors to select your own personal style.

More co-operative mode Cylon fleets to choose from and challenge.

Fleet Builder Improvements

Quality of life improvements to the Fleet Builder UI to make composing your epic fleets faster. Also includes more filter options when searching for your favourite build.

Accuracy Printout Panel

When selecting a Focus Fire target, information will be displayed for any weapon type that can hit that target, including your current accuracy rating versus that particular opponent.

Pre-Battle Fleet List

While fighting the Cylons in any of the story campaigns, you can now view your fleet list before proceeding to the upcoming battle.

Combat Balancing

A whole host of updates and balancing changes, including:

Exclusion ranges for Tactical Jump,

Reworking of the Irradiated Clusterbomb and EMP mechanics,

Subsystem Repair Rate boost added to the Defender’s Tech Support ability,

Mines can now be disarmed mid-armament,

Plus many more balance updates for Cylon and Colonial fleets

Performance Improvements

We’ve performed a raft of bug fixes and performance improvements for all platforms.