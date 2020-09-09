Be Creative with ‘Art Sqool’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

Art Sqool, the experimental game that boosts your creativity, will hit Nintendo Switch this October

Julian Glander’s art school simulator that combines the exploration of the amazing world with the performance of creative tasks will soon be available on Nintendo Switch, thanks to the collaboration of Glander with RedDeerGames, Indie Game Developer and Publisher.

Spark Your Creativity

In Art Sqool you are Froshmin, and it’s your freshman year. Create art, explore the beautiful, mysterious, sprawling campus, and complete tasks given to you by the professor.

The professor is a neural network, an art-trained A.I., as well as your faculty advisor. He uses his high-tech capabilities to objectively grade your work. The campus is spread over a number of floating islands and filled with bizarrely shaped objects and bizarre plants. In addition to that, you can fly around.

Sometimes you might be asked to transfer a specific object from the game area to the virtual canvas, at another point you will have to paint a horse… But usually, you can just let your imagination run wild – this is a game that will certainly spark your creativity. Don’t worry that you might not be an artist. Art Sqool will prove that you are.

But there is no painting without brushes, right? You can collect quite a few new brushes – although you will have to find them first! Over a dozen of them are hidden around the campus area. Get them all!

The Switch version has new features. It’s been created with Nintendo’s console in mind and it makes use of the console’s touch screen and stylus – which makes painting a lot more enjoyable.

Key Features: