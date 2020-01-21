Before the the Frozen Apocalypse Hits.. ‘Frostpunk: The Last Autumn’

Learn about the tragic turn of events that lead to the grim world of Frostpunk in the prequel expansion, The Last Autumn. Vastly expanding upon the Frostpunk universe by introducing a brand new scenario, the expansion content also introduces game-changing new mechanics, unique architecture, and broaden’s the game’s deep lore and narrative.

The Last Autumn is a turning point in the Frostpunk universe. Revealing the restless events of Site 113 and its struggle to construct the generator before the freezing veil shrouds the Earth, this prequel expansion broadens the Frostpunk universe by introducing a new environment, new Books of Laws and unique technologies, and presents a range of new buildings — all of which let you shape society and the city in unconventional ways. Leading a group of engineers working on one of the world’s greatest technological marvels – a Generator – will require adapting your strategy to extraordinary situations. As the leader of Site 113, hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. For Queen and Country!

“Everyone associates Frostpunk with snow and winter, so our goal was to provide them with something totally new and change the tone of the game a bit. It was a challenge, but the result is the biggest and the most tone-nuanced scenario in the whole Frostpunk universe” – says Kuba Stokalski, Frostpunk Lead Designer.

The Last Autumn – Features:

– Experience a prequel story taking place before the freezing cataclysm

– Master a totally new Book of Laws allowing you to shape your society in previously unknown ways

– Construct new buildings

– Discover uncommon, steam-powered technologies

– Apply more advanced strategies to survive

– Delve into a beautiful new environment not yet covered by snow

The Last Autumn, Frostpunk’s biggest and most complex scenario yet, launched on PC and is available via Steam and GOG. Available as part of the Frostpunk Season Pass released in August, this massive expansion is also available for purchase separately for $16.99.