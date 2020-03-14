Best Selling Headsets for XBox One

A good gaming headset offers a rich full sound to not only immerse yourself in the game, but also to possibly give you a competitive advantage. Not all gaming headsets are expensive. Here are some of the best selling gaming headphones for XBox One.

RUNMUS Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound

RUNMUS K2 gaming headset delivers 7.1 surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience. With the high responsive audio drivers, you can be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming, like the gun fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators. Let you gain the competitive edge you need to take your game to the next level.

Filtering most ambient noises, this Xbox one headset provides high-end noise cancellation to enable you to chat to your fellow players with crystal clarity. If you wanna enjoy your valuable me-time without communicating with other players, you could turn off the mic by flipping the switch.

100% QUALITY GUARANTEED & 12-MONTH-WARRANTY. Every RUNMUS gaming headset will go trough a strict quality test process before sending out. We promised to bring the best quality gaming headset to our customer. From the day of purchase of RUNMUS gaming headset, offering 12 months warranty to their customers. Every customer’s right is fully guaranteed during the warranty period.









HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset

HyperX Cloud Stinger is the ideal headset for gamers looking for lightweight comfort, superior sound quality and added convenience. At just 275 grams, it’s comfortable on your neck and its ear cups rotate in a 90-degree angle for a better fit. HyperX signature memory foam also provides ultimate comfort around the ears for prolonged gaming sessions.

To provide optimal audio performance, the Cloud Stinger’s 50-millimeter directional drivers position sound directly into the ear for audio precision and gaming-grade sound quality. Its swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone reduces background noise for clearer voice quality. You can also mute the microphone by flipping it vertically.

Get a great headset that is compatible with just about any gaming system, including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and other mobile devices.











Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox One

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is the latest gaming headset for Xbox One, debuting Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless direct to console technology and Windows Sonic surround sound, plus an all new modern style with a flip up mic. The Stealth 600 delivers immersive surround sound plus chat audio through powerful 50mm over ear speakers, and features Turtle Beach’s renowned high sensitivity mic that can be flipped up to mute.

For comfort, the Stealth 600 dawns the latest iteration of Turtle Beach’s unique Prospects glasses friendly design, and has a breathable mesh fabric wrapped headband and ear cushions. The Stealth 600 also includes Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, Mic Monitoring, independent game and chat volume control, audio presets including Bass Boost, and a 15 hour rechargeable battery(Rechargeable 900mAh Lithium Polymer).











HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

HyperX Cloud II features a newly designed USB sound card audio control box that amplifies audio and voice for an optimal Hi Fi gaming experience, so you can hear what you’ve been missing. Open up a world of detail other gamers will never know — the rustle of a camper’s boot, the scuttle in a distant vent. This next generation headset generates virtual 7.1 surround sound with distance and depth to enhance your gaming, movie or music experience. USB surround sound card works only on PC, Mac, and PS4.

HyperX Cloud II comes with 100% memory foam ear pads and interchangeable ear cups for varying sound profiles and different texture options.

This headset will work with the Xbox One with headset adapter from Microsoft. It is not supported with the Xbox 360 or PS3.











SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset

From the makers of the most award-winning headset line in gaming history, the arctis 9x combines the convenience of integrated Xbox wireless with simultaneous Bluetooth audio for true wireless everywhere. With the noise-cancelling clearcast bidirectional Microphone and stunningly detailed arctis sound, the arctis 9x is the premier wireless headset for Xbox gamers.

Integrated Xbox wireless – connect directly to your Xbox just like a wireless controller, and start gaming in seconds with no cable or dongle required. With Bluetooth, simultaneously connect to Bluetooth and Xbox TO mix in music and take calls while gaming, or use wirelessly on the go with your mobile device.

The award-winning soundscape of Arctis emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an Audio advantage.







