“Blade & Soul Revolution” First Look

Blade & Soul Revolution, Netmarble’s latest Open World Mobile RPG directly inspired by the popular Blade & Soul MMORPG for Windows PC, is officially coming worldwide in 2021.
An all-new site for Blade & Soul Revolution is available now that showcases first looks at the story, artwork and visuals, along with key features of the mobile version of the game. This gives Blade & Soul fans and mobile game players’ access to initial content in anticipation of its launch.
-
“The Netmarble team could not be more thrilled to work with NCSoft once again to create the definitive mobile edition of their long-running Blade & Soul,” said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. “Our success of Lineage 2: Revolution really showed a strong demand for full-featured MMORPG experiences players can easily pick-up and play anywhere around the world, and we are eager to continue that success with Blade & Soul Revolution’s upcoming launch.”
Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.
Blade & Soul Revolution will launch in 2021 as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.