‘Blair Witch’ Arriving on Nintendo Switch

Blair Witch offers fans and players alike their own descent into madness through an original story inspired by Lionsgate’s iconic Blair Witch film. Set in 1996, a young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. Players experience the horror as Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, accompanied by his trustful canine companion, Bullet, investigate. Their story starts as they join the search for the missing boy, but players shortly discover the horrors that await as the woods twist and turn into an endless nightmare. Ellis will have to confront his fears, and his past, along with the mysterious force that haunts the woods.

At launch, Blair Witch will include the “Good Boy Pack” update, offering players the ability to personalize their canine companion’s fur attributes, eye color, and collar, along with additional Bullet animations. The bundle will also contain the “Super Rex” mini-game which Bullet fans cannot resist.

The game will support key features of the Nintendo Switch: HD Rumble, TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode, and Touch Screen Support in the game menu. Immerse yourself in the disturbing atmosphere of the Black Hills Forest anywhere and anytime on the go!





Evil hides wherever you go! The Switch is great for taking camping—especially if you’re headed to the Black Hills Forest, home of the Blair Witch. (Tip: Do NOT go into the basement of creepy abandoned houses.) Blair Witch launches on Nintendo Switch on June 25th.