Bonus Time! Pre-order ‘One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows’ Now

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is an action, anime-fighting game based on the popular anime One Punch Now! Join the Hero Association and climb the ranks to become an S-Class hero in the main story, based on the first season of the One Punch Now anime! Players can battle with their favorite heroes and villains such as Saitama, Genos, and Deep Sea King, in powerful clashes true to the One Punch Now world!

Digital pre-orders for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows are now open! Players who pre-order digitally will receive the same bonuses as retail pre-order, which includes early access for Saitama (Dream Version) who will take damage like a “normal” hero, additional outfits for Saitama which include his jersey and black suit, and a Saitama mask.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM on February 28th, 2020!