Bravely Default II – A Brave New Battle Trailer

The Bravely Default series triumphantly returns with a new standalone title on Nintendo Switch, but what does it truly mean to Brave and to Default in the heat of battle?

The saga begins when our hero seth, a young sailor, washes up on the shore of one of excillant’s five kingdoms. Here, he meets gloria of musa, a Princess who fled her kingdom when it was destroyed by evil forces bent on stealing its crystals. He also encounters elvis and adelle, two travelers determined to decipher a mysterious and magical book.

It’s up to you to stop the forces that threaten these heroes and all of excillant. Select from many different jobs, skills, and abilities to customize each party member to fit your strategy. The more you learn, the more tactics you’ll wield. Find and defeat an enemy who holds an asterisks to take on even more jobs, like thief or black Mage!