‘Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia’ Launching on Nintendo Switch

The Brigandine classic game is returning after 20 years with an all new turn-based strategy game set in a familiar fantasy world is brought to life by veteran talent including scenario writer, Kenji Terada (Batman: Dark Tomorrow, Final Fantasy I – III), art director and character designer, Raita Kazama (Puzzle & Dragons, Xenoblade Chronicles), and the homecoming of composer Tenpei Sato (Brigandine: Grand Edition, Disgaea 1 -5).

In Runersia, a continent created by the Rune God, mana rains down endlessly. Eons ago, five Mana Stones were brought forth by this continent and passes through history alongside human nations, eventually embedding into special Brigandine equipment to create Rune Knights – special individuals who can wield the mana power and stones embedded into their armor to cast skills and magic as well as summon and control ancient monsters. Six Brigandine Countries of Runersia, each with conflicting ideals beliefs, histories, and faiths, are divided by Brigandines of Justice, Glory, Freedom, Sanctity, and Ego, while the sixth country exists without Brigandine. The goal is to win battles to expand their country’s influence until the entire continent of Runersia has been taken over by the player.

Featuring a Fantasy world conquest within the turn-based strategy genre, Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia will offer hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay in this stunning new campaign for conquest. Players choose one of six countries to assume the role of the ruler aiming to conquer Runersia, and command more than 100 Rune Knights throughout the six nations leading various monster troops of various dragons, ghouls, and fairies, into fierce battles on hexagonal grid maps in the tactical turn-based battle system.

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system on June 25th worldwide.