Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three arrives this Thursday, April 22 with tons of new free content, including four more Multiplayer maps, four Operators, six new weapons, the next chapter of Zombies in Outbreak, an earth-shattering Warzone update and much more.

Welcome to Season Three, a huge update arriving April 22.

Loading...

Season Three content includes:

· Three New Operators, One Old Friend

· Wraith

· Knight

· Antonov

· Price arrives in Black Ops Cold War

· Six New Weapons

· PPSh-41: SMG

· Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle

· Ballistic Knife: Melee

· CARV.2: Tactical Rifle

· AMP63: Pistol

· Baseball Bat: Melee

· Black Ops Cold War Content

· Four Multiplayer Maps and Additional Features

· Yamantau (6v6)

· Diesel (6v6/2v2/3v3)

· Standoff (6v6)

· Duga (Multi-Team)

· Sticks and Stones mode returns

· Multi-Team Elimination mode

· New Tools of the Trade

· Scorestreak: Strafe Run

· Cargo Truck

· New Outbreak Content and More in Zombies

· New Field Upgrade: Toxic Growth

· New Outbreak Region: Duga

· New Outbreak Vehicles: FAV and Cargo Truck

· New Outbreak World Events

· Expanded Outbreak Objectives

· New Onslaught Content for PlayStation owners

· New Prestige Levels

· New MP and Zombies Season Challenges

· New Warzone Content

Head to the Call of Duty Blog for more Season Three intel: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/04/Everything-You-Need-to-Know-Call-of-Duty-Black-Ops-Cold-War-and-Warzone-Season-Three