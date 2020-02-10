    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two Trailer

    The War Rages On. The fight continues in Season Two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, free on February 11.

    • More Weapons
    • More Maps
    • More Modes
    • More Gunfight
    • More Ground War

