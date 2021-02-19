Chaotic 2D Shooter “Gravity Heroes” Is Out Now on Steam

Loading...

Step into the arena as a member of the Gravity Heroes, taking on hordes of synthetic enemies as you attempt to restrike the balance between man and machine in a futuristic war-torn world. Your ultimate weapon is the ‘Gravity Shifter’, allowing you to manipulate gravity; use your unique abilities to cut down enemies, collect power-ups, new weapons and switch up tactics to change the tide of battle.

With an incredible pixel art aesthetic, classic arcade-style platform shooting combined with the unique Gravity Shifter mechanic, Gravity Heroes is a unique combination of retro titles we loved and modern indies that push the boundaries.

More info at https://pqube.co.uk/gravity-heroes/

Gravity Heroes is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4!