Check Out the Best Video Game Deals this Week: November 20th

Black Friday is right around the corner. If you can’t wait till then, here are some video games deals until the big event.

Rune Factory 4 Special – Nintendo Switch

Rune Factory 4 Special marks the return of the beloved entry in the popular STORY OF SEASONS spinoff series that combines farming with dungeon adventuring, as the series makes its debut on Nintendo Switch with upgraded HD graphics, a new “Newlywed Mode,” and additional cut-scenes. In this standalone story, players choose to play as a male or female hero and will encounter a diverse cast of potential suitors and other loveable townsfolk. As the newly appointed prince or princess, you can fulfill your royal duties by issuing ordinances to help the town prosper, or take a more rural approach to governing by raising your own fruits and vegetables and helping townsfolk. Should some dungeon adventuring be on the day’s itinerary, you can craft or buy a vast array of swords, spears, and staves along with magic for battle against dangerous foes, or even bring along some companions or friendly monsters to aid you during your travels.

Amazon: $29.99 – org. 39.99 until 11/22

Madden NFL 21 – PlayStation 4/5

A new generation of players are leaving their mark on the NFL. Will you rise to the occasion? Change the game and take control of your own legacy. Madden NFL 21 delivers innovation including: Face of the franchise: Rise to fame: Rise to fame and become immortalized in Madden NFL 21 as you transcend NFL history and shape your path to greatness. Take control: Master all-new running enhancements and live playbooks to drive up the score in Madden NFL 21. X-factor 2.0: New x-factor abilities fresh out of the lab designed to elevate NFL stars of a new generation in Madden NFL 21.

Target: $59.99 – Buy 2 get 1 free on select video games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Standard Edition – Xbox One / PS4

Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience. Blackout features the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, and characters, locations and weapons from the Black Ops series.

Best Buy: $29.99 – org. $49.99

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – Xbox One X Enhanced / PC Digital Download

The Master Chief’s iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience where each game is delivered over time. Whether you’re a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.

Microsoft Store: $25.99 – org. $39.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – Nintendo Switch

You are Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer. At your disposal is every tool of the trade: razor-sharp swords, lethal mixtures, stealthy crossbows, and powerful combat magic. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

Best Buy: $49.99 – org. $59.99