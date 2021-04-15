Comanche Updates New Single Player Game Mode for “Conflicts”

Loading...

Fight your way through the new single-player game mode called Conflicts and master challenging missions around the world. Complete different objectives, earn medals for special tasks and learn about Tellus Task Force’s world, the part of IJTF.

Your assignments vary worldwide, starting with a harsh volcanic island in Operation: Itzal, followed by the Philippine Sea in Operation: Purple Nemi, and finishing in the Eastern White Karelia for Operation: Terhen.

Each mission has a distinctive objective, and it is up to you how you accomplish them.

Besides this, enjoy new cockpits with fully functional instruments and updated Comanche behavior as all the helicopters are more agile, akin to their real-life counterparts.

EA Update 7: Conflicts includes:

New single-player game mode: Conflicts

Conflict mission – Operation: Itzal

Conflict mission – Operation: Purple Nemi

Conflict mission – Operation: Terhen

Added functional cockpits with instruments

Changed Comanche behavior as all the helicopters are more agile

New Conflicts UI in Play menu

Each mission has its own loading screen

Get Comanche on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1423740