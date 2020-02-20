Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Gasmoxia Grand Prix Trailer

Oxide’s done with our puny planet and is challenging all bandicoots one last time on his home turf in the Gasmoxia Grand Prix! This Grand Prix event for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled gives fans one of the most challenges tracks in the game’s history, and the ability to unlock a new character, new karts (of the hovering variety), and a ton of other customization items. It’s a toxic race to the finish in the Gasmoxia Grand Prix!

The Gasmoxia Grand Prix is set to go live February 20 at 7:00AM PST (3:00PM UTC) for anyone who has purchased Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and has an internet connection.

With Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It’s the CTR you love, now kicked into the highest gear.

*Grand Prix content and timing subject to change. Internet required.