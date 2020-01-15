Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Rustland Grand Prix Trailer

Outrun your opponents in the post-apocalyptic Rustland Grand Prix* for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled! Unlock new skins and karts to gear up for your rumble through an intense new track. Plus unlock Megamix – – a new character who’s a dastardly mutant combination of some of Crash’s worst enemies. Make your opponents eat your dust in this post-apocalyptic melee!

The Rustland Grand Prix is set to go live January 16 at 7:00AM PST (3:00PM UTC) for anyone who has purchased Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and has an internet connection.

With Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce. It’s the CTR you love, now kicked into the highest gear.

*Grand Prix content and timing subject to change. Internet required.

