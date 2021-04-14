Cris Tales Announces Release Date Along With A New Trailer

Loading...

Modus Games revealed during the Nintendo Indie World showcase today that Cris Tales will be making its long-awaited debut when it launches on July 20 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Stadia for $39.99. A limited-quantity Collector’s Edition is also available to pre-order now which includes an art book, pins, Matias plush, character stickers, and more.

The July 20th release date was revealed alongside a new trailer that shows off the breathtaking, hand-drawn locales of the past, present and future that Crisbell and her allies will travel to as they save the kingdom of Crystallis. Also showcased was the game’s vibrant, breakneck combat that will function differently in each era, providing more ways than one to take down your opponents.

Cris Tales is an era-bending JRPG created by Colombian developer Dreams Uncorporated where past, present and future are brought together on one screen. Players can use Crisbell’s amazing ability to slip between time periods to both aid citizens across Crystallis’ kingdoms and perform surprise attacks on enemies. If Crisbell wants to save her magical world from the evil that threatens it, she must make use of her power to shape the past, present and future while gathering allies that will help her in her quest. Pre-order now: https://modusgames.com/cris-tales

The game has been highly anticipated since its reveal at E3 2019, where it won several accolades and nominations, including Best Indie Game, and was recently nominated for Best Indie Game and Best RPG at Gamescom 2020. Players can head to the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, or GOG to download the demo on their platform of choice now.