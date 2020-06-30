Cryptic Studio Celebrates 20th Anniversary with ‘Neverwinter​’ and ​’Star Trek Online’​ Updates

Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios announced the launch of exciting, new game updates for the studio’s most popular games, ​Neverwinter and ​Star Trek Online​. Neverwinter, ​the enduring ​ free-to-play action MMORPG based on the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons franchise has unveiled its 19th major content release, Neverwinter: Avernus​. The update continues and concludes the events of ​Infernal Descent​, as it sends players on a thrilling journey across the Waste of Avernus. In addition, ​Star Trek Online: House Divided ushers in the 20th season of the fan-favorite MMORPG that has explored and expanded the iconic ​Star Trek Universe for 10 years. ​House Divided gives returning players the chance to experience an epic Klingon-centric war story alongside Martok from ​Deep Space Nine​. For a limited time, both games have released in-game giveaway bundles to commemorate Cryptic Studio’s 20th anniversary.

Neverwinter: Avernus





Following the events of Infernal Descent​, the previous major update for ​Neverwinter, Avernus sends players on a thrilling journey across the Wastes of Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells, where players will meet Lulu, a curious hollyphant and Archdevil Zariel’s old companion, who arrives in what remains of the Vallenhas stronghold. With a locked infernal puzzle box in the player’s possession, Lulu offers aid in opening it, the only problem is, she’s lost her memories. With the only hope of restoring her memories being to take an odyssey through Avernus, players must team up with two unlikely companions, Makos and the opportunistic merchant, Mahadi, to take on this dire quest.

Along the way, players can expect to explore new story content as they fight their way through hordes of demons to continue the ​Descent Into Avernus storyline and take part in a brand new Path of the Fallen campaign. This new journey also lets players drive infernal war machines, unravel the mysterious past of the Archdevil Zariel and experience how their actions directly impact and evolve the world of ​Avernus​.

Star Trek Online: House Divided





House Divided, ​ the newest update for ​Star Trek Online​, gives returning players the chance to experience an epic Klingon-centric war story alongside Martok from ​Deep Space Nine​. After accidentally sending herself and players through time with stolen Federation technology, J’Ula, sister of T’Kuvma (​Star Trek: Discovery​), finds herself at war as the modern Klingon Empire has done the unthinkable and allied themselves with the Federation. J’Ula and her lieutenant Aakar (Grandfather of Gowron) have taken it upon themselves to right this wrong, and call their true Klingon brethren to arms. It’s now up to the player to quell this rebellion alongside Martok (​Deep Space Nine​) and maintain the newly founded peace within the Federation.

This new epic war story brings two new playable episodes to ​Star Trek Online that all ​Star Trek fans are bound to enjoy. In addition, the new update includes a new month-long ​House Divided event for players to participate in to receive the Red Angel suit/armor, a 5-person space TFO over the Klingon Penal Colony of Rura Penthe, along with a new Angel’s Wake Lockbox — which contains the Ba’ul ship seen in the ​Star Trek: Discovery episode “The Sound of Thunder,” and Ba’ul Obelisk from Season 2 of ​Discovery​ .

Available starting today are 20th Anniversary giveaway bundles for ​Star Trek Online and Neverwinter for PC. The bundles include the following:

Star Trek Online

Platinum Vanity Shield​ – A colored overlay for the shield that protects your starship​ against energy-based attacks

Platinum Tardigrade Pet​ – Summons a non-combatant Tardigrade pet that will follow the player around

Platinum Phaser Sniper Rifle ​– Discovery Era Rifle for Ground Combat

3x Specialization Points or Tech Upgrades

New Title​: Cryptonian

To claim the items for Star Trek Online, players can find them in 1 MT, which can be found in the Bundles Tab of Mudd’s Market in the Zen Store

Neverwinter

Platinum Fashion Set – Cosmetic clothing used to change a character’s appearance. It has no effect on stats.

Platinum Vanity Pet ​– Summons a non-combatant pet that will follow the player around.

Rank 15 Enchantment Choice Pack – Contains your choice of a special enchantment that will change the stats of in-game items.

Bag of Companion Upgrade Tokens – A currency used to upgrade companions.

New Title:​ Cryptonian

To claim the items for Neverwinter, players must log in between June 30 – July 6 and talk to the Rewards Agent.

Champions Online

New Title: ​Cryptionian

Exclusive Platinum Aura

Platinum Defender Action Figure

Platinum Backup! Defender Device

To claim the items for Champions Online, players can find them at the Zen Store​.