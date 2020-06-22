Curse of the Dead Gods ‘Serpent’s Catacombs’ Update Is Available Now

Curse of the Dead Gods, the rogue-lite from Passtech Games and Focus Home Interactive, enriches its Early Access period once again, with today’s Serpent’s Catacombs update. In Curse of the Dead Gods, pushing your greed may lead to an early death – but that doesn’t mean the end. Return to life again and again, diving deep into the temple to defeat the hordes of cursed deities lurking in the shadows of a labyrinthine temple. With the Serpent’s Catacombs update, fresh challenges await you in a unique environment filled with new traps and enemies. For a preview of the dangers that await, take a look at today’s update trailer.

Explore a new environment with a poisonous atmosphere

In Early Access since March 2020, Curse of the Dead Gods benefits from regular content updates, today opening up new depths to its labyrinthine lair. Following the Jaguar Temple, it’s time to explore the Serpent’s Catacombs! This dark and perilous environment is populated by new enemies, deadly traps, toxic clouds and new Champions prepared to do anything to put an end to your quest for wealth. Armed with powerful relics, face nightmares lurking in the shadows – but remember greed is the most devious of all poisons. Passtech Games is committed to enriching the game throughout the Early Access period, working closely with the community to bring new content, features and challenges.





Curse of the Dead Gods is available in Early Steam Access on PC and will soon be available on consoles. The Serpent’s Catacombs update is now available for download on Steam. To celebrate this major update, the game is currently available at 20% off.