Blast space spiders, catch the vibes of brilliantly-crafted synthwave tunes, and explore the deepest parts of our unknown universe.

Inspired by arcade classics, players will have to hunt for weapon power-ups and upgrades while dodging enemy fire, blasting interdimensional bugs, and wrangling some enormous boss monsters. Simple to learn as you fight your way through the branching story-driven campaign, but tough to master as you chase the glory of the leaderboards.