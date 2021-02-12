Cygnus Pizza Race Season 2 Out on Steam and VoxPop

Loading...

Cygnus Pizza Race is an arcade sci-fi local multiplayer racing game in which you can compete against the computer or engage in two-person, head-to-head, split-screen local races against your friends.

Smugglers of Cygnus: Cygnus Pizza Race Season 1 was launched as a VoxPop exclusive in June 2020. Season 2 builds on the ten tracks and three ships of Season One and adds a total of ten new tracks, new ships, and new music.

Features

Arcade-style head-to-head races.

Set in a futuristic environment

Local two-player mode in split-screen.

Speed, accuracy, and well-timed sabotage are vital to win.

Additional Information