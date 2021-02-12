Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Cygnus Pizza Race Season 2 Out on Steam and VoxPop

Cygnus Pizza Race Season 2 Out on Steam and VoxPop

Loading...

Cygnus Pizza Race is an arcade sci-fi local multiplayer racing game in which you can compete against the computer or engage in two-person, head-to-head, split-screen local races against your friends.

Smugglers of Cygnus: Cygnus Pizza Race Season 1 was launched as a VoxPop exclusive in June 2020. Season 2 builds on the ten tracks and three ships of Season One and adds a total of ten new tracks, new ships, and new music.

Features

  • Arcade-style head-to-head races.
  • Set in a futuristic environment
  • Local two-player mode in split-screen.
  • Speed, accuracy, and well-timed sabotage are vital to win.

Additional Information

Loading...

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
10 shares, 100 points

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in