Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja Coming to Steam

Independent video game development studio Aiya games will be releasing their unique precision platformer Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja on Steam in 2021.

Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja can simply be played using only your mouse. It’s easy to play, but difficult to beat! Savor the accelerated action using Cyjin’s dash to crush enemies and avoid puzzling obstacles.

Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja will be released in Early Access and will be updated based on players’ feedback. The game will be developed with new features, new content, and improved visuals.





Features

Use only your mouse to play

Simple but difficult platformer

Accelerated dashing action

Precise & swift gameplay

2D oriental cyberpunk

Engaging levels & boss fights

Visit the Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja page on Steam here.