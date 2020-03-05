‘Dandara: Trials of Fear’ Edition Lands Today on Consoles, PC & Mobile

Raw Fury and indie developer Long Hat House have announced that Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is available today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android. This brand-new special edition of the award-winning, gravity-defying, 2D metroidvania platformer adds tons of new content and enhancements to the original Dandara and is free to download for all owners.

As a special bonus for those who have still yet to play this acclaimed experience, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is available for 60% off on all platforms from today until March 11.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition delivers a gripping adventure of action and exploration. Your world desperately needs a hero to rise up as a ray of light in the darkest of times. Break the laws of physics with an innovative movement system that lets you fling across surfaces in all directions. Uncover the mysteries of a world crafted with beautiful pixel art on a quest to restore freedom to all those in need.

Features:

* Enter the Hidden Realms — Trials of Fear adds three new areas to explore, a big new boss, new powers for your hero, new music tracks, a bonus “secret” ending, and tons of quality-of-life updates. * Uncover the Salt — A whole new focus on story, fleshing out the lore of the world of Salt. Find bonus descriptions, dialogue and cutscenes for both new and existing characters and locations! * Boundless Exploration — Traverse lovingly crafted environments with fast, fluid jumps in all dimensions, unhindered by gravity. * Innovative Controls — Seamless blending between movement and combat, with controls built natively for both gamepad and touchscreen inputs. * Challenging Progression — Test your speed, skill, wits and reflexes by solving puzzles, earning power-ups, and accessing unexplored areas with your new abilities. * Beautiful, Immersive World — Discover an audiovisual wonderland that comes to life with gorgeous pixel art and original soundtrack compositions.

The developers at Long Hat House are hosting a live AMA stream today at noon ET/9am PT to explore the new experience awaiting players at https://www.twitch.tv/rawfurygames.

Welcome back to the universe of Dandara, the unique and award-winning 2D Metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is out now Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows PC, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android! Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is coming soon to PS4.

For more info, visit https://rawfury.com/portfolio/dandara-trials-of-fear-edition.