Dark Sci-fi Action RPG “Hellpoint” Is Out on PC, PS4 & Xbox One

Hellpoint is an intense action RPG taking place on Irid Novo, a derelict space station soaked in an intoxicating dark sci-fi atmosphere. Fight dreadful creatures, face the Cosmic Gods and unravel their twisted story. Should the challenge be too great, play with a friend in local or online coop.

About the game

• Irid Novo is a massive interconnected world full of mysteries, hidden passages and secrets within secrets – all for you to explore in any order you like. More dread and shivers awaits you as you travel deeper into the darkest corner of this forsaken colony.

• Dozens of melee and ranged weapons and armor pieces to suit your playstyle. Every weapon has unique special abilities that unlock the more you fight with them.

• A fascinating new sci fi universe reminiscent of classic sci-fi movies, set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm and complete with a deep lore and goosebump inducing soundtrack.

• The space station orbits in real time around an ominous black hole that triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions.

• If you are struggling, ask a friend to press Start to join in a couch coop session, or call for assistance online. The entire game can be completed uninterrupted in coop. The loot is shared, and the experience of local player two is saved and not watered down.