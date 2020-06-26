Dark Sci-fi RPG ‘Hellpoint’ Set to Release this Summer

Hellpoint is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.

Key Features:

Souls-like gameplay in a unique setting: Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system.

Occult space story: Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers.

Dynamic World: The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master, slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole.

Jump-in co-op and PvP multiplayer: Ask a friend to press Start to join a couch co-op session or call for assistance online. Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted co-op story with shared loot drops.

Hellpoint launches on on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch soon.