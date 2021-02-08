Dead by Daylight – Tome VI: Divergence Reveal Trailer

Loading...

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer, your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As a Survivor, your goal is to escape and avoid being caught and killed.

Tome VI: Divergence is about to open within The Archives, bringing new stories to discover in the world of Dead by Daylight. Witness the Auris, a device capable of peering into the memories of those who’ve entered the Fog. Through it, the mysterious Observer grants players access to a new series of Challenges to help them piece together these memories and his role in The Entity’s Realm. The Observer’s Auris Web now features new Glyph Challenges, which enable both Survivors and Killers to spawn new interactable items within their matches. Keep an eye open for these to appear in your Trials, for those who are up to the task.

Tome VI: Divergence includes the memories of:

Sally Smithson (The Nurse) – The Cleansing of Crotus Prenn

Yui Kimura – Crash and Burn

The Observer – In Search of Lost Things

Tome VI: Divergence is available on February 10th through The Archives.