Dead Cells: The Bad Seed DLC – What’s New?

Brand new content for Dead Cells!

The exceptionally deadly new Dead Cells DLC, The Bad Seed, has planted itself on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch today from developers and publishers Evil Empire and Motion Twin for $4.99. Additionally, co-conspirators at Merge Games revealed Dead Cells – The Prisoner’s Edition that a brand new megabundle coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on June 23rd.

The new DLC for the heavily lauded Dead Cells game, The Bad Seed, is the seventeenth update to the game but does not alter the critical path for players still looking to conquer the main storyline of the game. Rather, The Bad Seed introduces players to an additional path to take, sporting all-new optional biomes, granting them incredible new weapons, and sticks them in front of really dangerous and possibly questionably hard but definitely gross new enemies.

With two new biomes inhabited by their own distinctive bestiary, The Arboretum, a lush paradise to deceivingly adorable creatures, and The Swamp, where an overgrown arboreal settlement inhabited by ambushing blow gunners and spear wielders is your only escape from the gargantuan purple ticks that reign uncontested on the ground. Bleh.

Triumphing over the numerous perils means you will be rewarded with a conceptually unique armoury, including the first double slot weapon as well as a very dedicated and loyal mushroom companion. Of course, vengeance visited upon the monsters and conquering the challenging new biomes that once slowed you down is its own reward, but a few new weapons never hurt anybody.

Dead Cells – Prisoner’s Edition, announced today from Merge Games, is the ultimate physical version of the game for fans and collectors alike. Presented in an embossed tin, emblazoned with the Dead Cells iconic flame logo, the centrepiece of Dead Cells – Prisoner’s Edition is a detailed, 22cm-tall figurine of the Prisoner brandishing one of the game’s stranger weapons, the Vorpan.

The Dead Cells – Prisoner’s Edition also contains three collector pin badges, featuring all-new designs, four metallic stickers, together with an exclusive print art card and a numbered collector’s certificate. Music fans will be excited to know a 7”, two-track, orange vinyl record is also included.

Finally, the tin contains either a PlayStation 4 or a Switch copy of Dead Cells – Action Game of the Year (containing the game, a bonus artbook and keyring) together with a platform specific digital code allowing access to the new The Bad Seed DLC.

Dead Cells – The Prisoner’s Edition will be released on June 23rd for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch priced at $109.99.

Winner and nominee for dozens of Game of the Year 2018 awards, Dead Cells is a critically-acclaimed roguelike metroidvania action platformer set within an unpredictable castle packed with dark secrets, game changing items and hordes of deadly beasts. Players face tough risk-reward decisions, building their loadout from an incredibly diverse arsenal of weapons and abilities in the hopes of dodging the castle’s omnipresent threat of permadeath. A steady series of post-launch updates addressing fan feedback has evolved Dead Cells, keeping its action-centric adventure as surprising as it is rewarding.