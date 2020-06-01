Death End Re;Quest 2′ Releases Opening Movie Trailer & Updated Gameplay

Players will see the story through the eyes of Mai Toyama, as she searches for her younger sister in the mysterious town of Le Choara. The town has many hidden secrets that players will begin to discover over time, and may even run into a few familiar characters.

Mai Toyama seeks an escape from her traumatic past. She becomes enrolled at Wordsworth, an all-girl’s dormitory situated in the small, mountainous town known as Le Choara where it was rumoured that her sister, Sanae, was last seen. Hopeful, Mai seeks to find her kin, but she soon finds terrifying inhabitants which lurk throughout the town after dark. At night, Le Choara’s streets are filled with Shadow Matter—a horrific group of menacing creatures. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai discovers that her hope of finding her sister lies beneath the long-buried secrets which haunt Le Choara.

Day and Night:

Gameplay is split between two time periods: day and night. During the day, you can visit the dormitory and explore Le Choara to search for clues.

As evening sets in, the town metamorphoses into a haunted shell of itself. In the shadows sneak carnivorous creatures of the night. Players must delve into both day and night to learn in full what horrific secrets are buried in this secluded town.

Will Mai survive long enough to find her younger sister?

Key Features:

The Overkill system is an added feature where characters can stack damage beyond the health of an enemy for bonus experience! Try to inflict as much damage to all the monsters for bigger rewards. Beware of the Berserker – During dungeon exploration and battle, a faceless, black figure will appear out of nowhere. The figure will also display an area of attack once it appears. Mai and her squad must step away from the Berserker’s area of attack, as it will instantly kill anyone with one single blow. Run away from the Berserker in the dungeon or defeat all the existing monsters in the battlefield to escape!​

Death end re;Quest 2, but this time, Mai and her squad can smack Shadow Matter even harder! Combo your attacks by flinging monsters to other party members! ​

The Opening Movie Trailer gives you a glimpse of Mai’s journey to come. Mai’s escape from her traumatic past is met with a mysterious town, an unknown religion, the death of innocent victims, and strange monsters. Has Mai truly made it out of the darkness or is the light at the end of the tunnel just another room leading to madness?





Coming to PS4 and Steam this year.