Deathloop Gameplay Trailer 3: Déjà Vu

Is this déjà vu? Fall deeper into the mystery of Blackreef with a brand new Deathloop gameplay trailer featuring PS5 next-gen gameplay and an original song by Sencit feat. FJØRA.

Everyone knows the feeling of déjà vu – that sensation that you’ve experienced something before. For Colt, this feeling is near-constant. Trapped in a time loop, Colt has been experiencing déjà vu for as long as he can remember. Every time the day loops, it’s a struggle to remember everything and use the knowledge he has to push himself forward and, hopefully, off the island of Blackreef.

Meet a new Visionary, “Ramblin’” Frank Spicer, and experience the “Déjà Vu” in the latest music video inspired Deathloop trailer.

If At First You Don’t Succeed… Die, Die Again.