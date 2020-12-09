“Desperados III” Gets Free Update

Sponsor Loading...

Desperados III gets another free update – the Bounty Mode is now part of the game and lets you choose, which of the five Desperados you want to play in almost every major mission.* Either you make it easier for yourself or spice the mission up a bit – or you try to finish the game with Hector all over the place!

* similar to the Baron’s Challenges, this mode will unlock during the second chapter

Also, the newly activated “Level Editing Cheats” allow you to create your own mission setups and share the savegames with all other Desperados III players. Basically, it’s a level editor light. By using the cheat codes, players can easily clean a map and then spawn all types of enemies in any location on the map and have fun by placing different objects throughout the level. You want to use 20 dynamite crates and 10 Gatling guns in Flagstone for maximum chaos? You got it! Get creative and share your own mission setups as savegame files with other players!

About Desperados III

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol. Combine your team’s special skills to overcome each tough challenge in your own style.

Features

Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills

Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle

Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more

Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns

The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks

Desperados III

Platform:PC, PS4, Xbox One

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Genre: Strategy|Real-time

ESRB Rating: M