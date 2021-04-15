Static Multimedia community

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen – Guardian Games Trailer

The Guardian Games have returned and glory awaits.

The Vanguard has secured a ceasefire with the Cabal Empress Caiatl and humanity enjoys a brief moment of respite. Eager to celebrate Guardians and lift spirits, Zavala sounds the call to competition and the class banners are raised around the Tower. The Guardian Games have returned and glory awaits.

Titans dominated the last Guardian Games. Ever since, Hunters and Warlocks have been preparing for the annual challenge of skill, bravery, and resolve. Earn medals from Eva Levante by completing Contender Cards and Triumphs. Each week is a new chance to be recognized as the top class in the Games.

