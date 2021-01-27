“Destruction AllStars” Reveals State of Play

Loading...

Hop into the driver’s seat with this in-depth look at the car-smashing, heart-pounding, thrill-seeking world of Destruction AllStars.

Become an AllStar

Heroes… icons… global sensations – Sixteen fearless, charismatic Destruction AllStars make up the roster of international competitors vying for the Global Destruction Federation Championship.

These guys are pay-per-view and pay-per-wreck quality. Main eventers and headliners. Known across the world.

Utilize each AllStar’s abilities to tailor your tactics and play style – exploit their agility, speed or strength to wreck and evade rivals with powerful skills and parkour, switch between vehicles or leap onto speeding cars in heart-stopping takeover attempts.

Drive destruction

The finest engineers have carefully crafted 28 vehicles for the Global Destruction Federation.

A number of basic vehicles will be scattered throughout each arena at the start of every match.

But each AllStar also has a personal signature set of wheels that can turn the tide of any battle.

Cause enough mayhem to power up your hero vehicle – each one is fueled with special abilities to get fans off their seats.

Destruction AllStars arriving for PlayStation 5 on February 2nd.