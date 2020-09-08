‘Dinky Dungeon’ Arrives in Time for Christmas

Independent games developer NAISU announces the release of the absurd arena shooter Dinky Dungeon on Steam on December 15, 2020.
Dinky Dungeon is a 3D first person shooter with a charmingly ugly style in which you have to kill whatever you see on sight. You and your grandfather start a dungeon business for trapping evil creatures away from the town and at the start of each level he will ask you to complete some quests.
“I decided to fully develop Dinky Dungeon after I showed a prototype on reddit 2 months ago which got around 600 upvotes”, says Göksan Güner, solo developer at NAISU. “Listen carefully at the sound: all the FX have been made by me and recorded with my own phone!”.
Dinky Dungeon includes 17 levels, character progression, weapons, quests, and boss fights. Some of the enemies you’ll have to fight are giants, minotaurs, skeletons, trolls, goblins, bandits, falcons, slimes, and lich lords, among many others.
Features
- Scenario mode with 17 levels, and endless arena modes
- Absurdly unique and fun arena shooter gameplay
- Remarkable graphics and sound effects
- Character progression with various abilities and weapons
- Various enemies with different features
- Boss fights
- Lots of quests
- Live leaderboards and achievements
- A hell of a grandfather
Additional Information
- Steam Store
- Official Website
- Discord
Dinky Dungeon launches on Steam on December 15th.