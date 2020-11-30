DOOM Eternal Gets Nintendo Switch Launch

Sponsor Loading...

RAZE HELL at home or on the go – the critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 8th.

Destroy every demon that stands in your way with a massive arsenal of weapons, gear and abilities. Improve your aim with a control option that allows you to aim using gyro controls.

The option can be used in conjunction with the control stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.

DOOM Eternal lets Nintendo Switch owners step into the boots of the legendary DOOM Slayer and conquer Hell’s armies in an epic battle to save humanity from extinction. The only thing they fear… is you.

Visit SlayersClub.com to read the full details and join the official DOOM fan club for exclusive rewards.