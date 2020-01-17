DOOM Eternal – Hell’s Armies Have Invaded Earth

Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.

The only thing they fear… is you.

DOOM Eternal is ripping and tearing into 2020 with a brand-new action-packed, demon-demolishing trailer. Get a glimpse at brand-new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator, see vicious new glory kills, observe the devastating power of the Crucible weapon and witness what the team at id Software has in store for the latest chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s violent saga.

Appearing on more than 350 ‘Most Anticipated Games of 2020’ lists and awarded E3 2019’s Best Action Game and Best PC Game, DOOM Eternal, releases March 20, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia with Nintendo Switch releasing at a later date.

Pre-Order DOOM Eternal to get a free digital download of DOOM 64. Pre-orders of DOOM Eternal also include the Rip and Tear Pack, which comes with:

° DOOT Revenant Skin

° Cultist Base Master Level

° Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin