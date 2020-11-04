DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Available Now

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, the new single-player chapter to id Software’s record selling and critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal, is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.

After defeating the Khan Maykr and obliterating the reincarnated Icon of Sin, the DOOM Slayer’s fight is just getting started. Your mission is now your own. The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand their control across dimensions. Defeat powerful new threats, restore order to the heavens and unearth the corruption that has thrown the universe into chaos.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One is available for all players that own the Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal or the Year One Pass. The Ancient Gods – Part One is also available as a separate standalone purchase and includes access to BATTLEMODE. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods – Part One.

Check out the pulse-pounding new launch trailer, featuring all-new music from composers David Levy and Andrew Hulshult







The Year One Pass is available for $29.99 and includes access to both The Ancient Gods – Part One and Part Two.