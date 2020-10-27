Download ‘Hive Slayer’ for Free for Charity

King Crow Studios is excited to announce their newest game Hive Slayer is now available on Steam and Itch.io for VR headsets. Hive Slayer mixes classic quarter machine arcade gameplay with the power of VR to transform you into the galaxy’s deadliest defender.

Hive Slayer blends classic style with the power of VR to make you the galaxy’s deadliest defender. An endless legion of alien monstrosities, the XenoHorde, threatens mankind’s galactic empire. You are the last surviving member of the Hive Slayers, the galaxy’s best and last defense against alien threats. Equipped with your matrix gauntlet and plasma blaster your mission, designated B.A.B., is as simple as it is deadly: Survive the endless XenoHorde, bring mankind back from the brink, and Blast All Bugs.

Hive Slayer embraces its arcade roots with multiple game modes, power-ups, enemy types, and more. Challenge your friends to see who can get the highest score in local play or embrace your inner sharpshooter and climb to the top of the online leaderboards.







As a special offer, King Crow Studios is giving away King Crow Studios 100% FREE, but we are asking that you donate whatever you can afford to the Community Foundation for Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Relief & Recovery fund through the Hive Slayer itch.io. Donations and downloads can be made through the Hive Slayer itch.io or by going directly to the CFSLHRF site.

On top of the global pandemic that everyone must deal with, Louisianians are dealing with the aftermath of two deadly and massively destructive hurricanes, Laura and Delta. These catastrophic forces have displaced tens of thousands of people. They have destroyed homes, local business, and lives.