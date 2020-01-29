‘Draugen” is Closing the Case of the Missing Console Version in February

Developed by Red Thread Games, the award-winning studio behind Dreamfall Chapters, Draugen received critical acclaim upon its initial PC release in May 2019, and won “Game of the Year” and “Best Audio” awards at the Norwegian Spillprisen 2019. This February, Xbox One and PS4 players are finally invited to visit the picturesque town of Graavik and uncover its mysteries through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator…

The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveller who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. Accompanied by your ward Lissie, a lively and enigmatic young woman with a mind of her own, you’ll explore this scenic coastal community nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway. But looks can be deceiving, as Draugen pushes you to unearth the darkness that lies deep within…

Key Features

• “I am not alone”: explore 1920s Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion

• Interact with your companion through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system

• Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator

• Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and your mental state

• “A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping and suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists and turns

Draugen launches February 21st on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Available now on PC.