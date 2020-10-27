‘Dream Engines: Nomad Cities’ Releases 1st Gameplay Trailer

Suncrash, the developers behind colony simulation game Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation, and upcoming city-building game Dream Engines: Nomad Cities have just released their first gameplay trailer for Dream Engines, as the game enters its public alpha phase

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities is a survival city-building game with flying cities that combines action-RPG elements. Build, automate, and defend a flying city to survive in a wacky, nightmare-infested, post-apocalyptic world full of strange science and dreams.

Key Features

Design a flying city, the last hope of your people.

Survive in a strange and dark post-apocalyptic world.

Manage production lines when resources are scarce.

Choose when to stand your ground and when to relocate away from danger.

Control a customizable steambot to explore a quirky world full of strange science and dreams.

Balance between expanding your city and building disposable infrastructure that will be abandoned when you are forced to flee.

Keep an eye on your city’s weight and fuel supply, or you’ll find yourself grounded at just the wrong time.







The public alpha is immediately available through steam to any player that purchases one of the supporter packages at https://www.dream-engines.com/buy