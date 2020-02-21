‘Dungeon Defenders: Awakened’ Launches on PC and Consoles Soon with Steam Early Access Available Now

“Wield powered-up defenses, powerful heroes, and the most powerfulest of powers – cooperative online and single-screen multiplayer. This potent mix of tower defense, action RPG, and four-player fun launches February 2020. You bring the PC/Console/nachos — we’ll bring the dungeons.”

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, the epic return of Chromatic Games’ multimillion-selling co-op tower defense action RPG series, is now available via Steam Early Access. This “0.9” version incorporates fan feedback from a successful closed beta ahead of its full Windows PC and Nintendo Switch release in Q2 2020.

Embark on a new, time-traveling adventure to rescue Etheria from the malevolent Old Ones, battling across new levels and reimagined fan favorites from the original Dungeon Defenders. Take up arms as one of four unique heroes and unleash their bespoke offensive and defensive abilities against the evil hordes who seek to wrest control of the kingdom’s Eternia Crystals.

Team up and strategize with other Defenders in the Build Phase, preparing for an action-packed onslaught of orcs, dark elves, goblins, and fearsome bosses. Place defensive fortifications in the enemy’s path to halt their progress and pummel them with ballistic towers to thin their ranks. Then turn the tide of battle in combat, unleashing powerful spells and attacks.

Etheria’s heroes will acquire new loot for prevailing over the Old Ones’ minions between rounds. Reaping the spoils of war allows players to collect and equip new weapons, gear, trusty pet companions, and other treasures to help them tackle the challenges that lie ahead.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened debuts on Steam Early Access with 12 maps, four difficulty settings, four playable characters, 12 pets, additional game modes, and more! Throughout Early Access, Chromatic Games will unleash fresh content updates each month, including even more game modes, bosses, vendors, more animal companions, and other surprises to amaze even the most seasoned Defenders.

“We’re excited to begin sharing Dungeon Defenders: Awakened with the world today on Steam Early Access,” said Augi Lye, CEO, Chromatic Games. “We can’t wait to continue engaging with our awesome community and implement their feedback over the next couple of months as we continue to refine Awakened and make it the greatest Dungeon Defenders experience possible for the 1.0 release for Nintendo Switch and PC in Q2 2020.”

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is now available on Steam Early Access. Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch in Q2 2020 with cross-save functionality followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the first free DLC in Q3 2020.