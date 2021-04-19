Dying Light Teams Up with Rust In Crossover Event & Free Bundle

Techland today announced that it is teaming up with Facepunch Studios to bring the massively popular multiplayer survival game, Rust to Dying Light for a limited time in-game crossover event. What’s more, players will get a new Free Rust Bundle, containing skins and weapons inspired by the game.

Starting 7:00 PM CEST, April 19, till 7PM CEST, April 26 on PC, the Rust crossover event allows players to channel their inner-survivalist by getting to grips with new Rust-themed weapons and skins, go toe-to-toe with a new human enemy type, and earn exclusive rewards by participating in-game challenges.

As the event begins, all players will gain access to the Free Rust Bundle, including a Rust-themed Player and Buggy Skins, and a Rust Assault Rifle, Custom SMG and Salvaged Cleaver. Throughout the event players can complete Research Bounties by collecting resources to earn Gold Blueprint upgrades to the Rust weapon set – awards in Local Event. Furthermore, in Global Event, the Dying Light community can collaboratively gain access to Gold Fire, Gold Freezing and Gold Poison C4 Dockets by hunting down Air Drops, raiding two new Rais’ Outposts and eliminating bandits.

To facilitate local and global objectives, players will get to deploy their new arsenal against an increased enemy presence, both bandits and zombies, in Slums and Old Town. Moreover, in these locations players will encounter Rust Outpost Scientists, who will be wielding assault rifles and SMGs – alongside a new Bucket Helmet zombie type.

For more information about Rust crossover event and free Rust Bundle, please visit https://dyinglightgame.com/.