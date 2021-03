Loading...

Eggcelerate!, the time-trial-racing game in which you have to avoid dropping an egg, will be released on Steam March 30.

Difficult in an almost ragey way, Eggcelerate! is set in pastel-colored low-poly environments.

Laugh, shout, cry and rage as you loop your way along tracks with jumps, off-roading, and devious obstacles. Play again and again to improve your time and collect all the achievements along the way.