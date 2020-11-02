Everspace 2 Delayed Until January 2021

ROCKFISH Games has announced in their latest Kickstarter update that the Steam Early Access launch of their highly anticipated upcoming space looter shooter Everspace 2 is being delayed to January.

“Porting the original EverspaceE to last-gen consoles was quite a challenge for us back in the day, so we can only imagine what a challenge it must be to bring a massive title like Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” says Michael Schade, CEO & co-founder of ROCKFISH Games.” “Unfortunately, this is also a major blow for any other game that was scheduled during that week. We know from our community that there is quite an audience overlap between the two titles, so we decided to get out of the way and push back our release to January. We are aware that Everspace 2 fans will be unhappy, but competing with the arguably most anticipated video game in history is just not a good idea.” “To give this a positive spin, we’ve decided to send out pre-release keys with closed Beta access to all eligible Kickstarter backers on November 2nd, so they will be able to play the first 10ish hours of Everspace 2 a month earlier. Furthermore, we also plan to give away 200 additional Beta pre-release keys good for the closed beta only through media partners and our weekly community streams to ease the pain for a few lucky space pilots.”

To help tide the Everspace 2 community over the holiday season, The ROCKFISH Games team has decided to send out pre-release keys for the closed beta to all Kickstarter backers who pledged on the Just A Digital Copy, Please and higher.

This news was announced alongside an early look at the Gunship class of heavy fighters and a sneak peek at plans for the all-new crafting system.

As in any looter shooter, defeating enemies and completing quests will provide rewards that aren’t always what a player is seeking for their ideal build. The new crafting system comes into play to produce valuable equipment also from collected lower-level items. Primary weapons, secondary weapons, and ship modules can be improved, and players will be able to collect rare blueprints for epic weapons and equipment over the course of the game.

In addition, ROCKFISH Games presents the first details about the Gunship, a heavy, armed to the teeth heavy fighter subclass with a devastating 360° targeting automated turret as its ultimate special ability.

The team plans to add this new ship class and crafting to Everspace 2 for the Early Access launch in January 2021.