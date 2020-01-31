‘EverSpace 2’ Update Shows Off New Drones, UI Improvements & Cinematics Teaser

EverSpace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and RPG elements. Set in a persistent open world, it is driven by a captivating sci-fi story that picks up shortly after the events of its predecessor.

An approximately 20 to 30 hour-long campaign and various side missions will lead you into the endgame. Imagine a Hack & Slash Action-RPG with all the bells and whistles: classes, random loot, skills, talents, and more… but in space.

Your ship is the hero in this adventure. Expand your private ship collection from a virtually endless supply of vessels composed of nine unique classes and optimize your build to perfection. Cleverly combine modules, weapons, devices, and perks to fit your individual playstyle and the current objective.

New Drones

If you have played the original EverSpace 2 you may have noticed that drones were more of a ‘thing’ than in any other (space) game. Due to Rockfish Games’ limited budget back then, they could not afford to create a plethora of high-detailed enemy spaceships. However, having a lot of opponents with a broad range of behaviors was paramount to keep things interesting, especially for a roguelike. So, coming up with many types of different drones was the way to go.

While they now have a bigger budget for EverSpace 2, they still like the concept of throwing even more enemy types with all sorts of capabilities at you while keeping our production costs at bay. So, without further ado, say hello to our latest drone family members:

The Outlaw Sniper Drone uses a targeting laser to focus on enemies from afar. If the line of sight is not interrupted for a couple of seconds the target will be hit by a deadly rail gunshot. If you are quick enough you may be able to evade the shot, but your main strategy should be to take cover before the drone fires. Close in on the drone while avoiding being in the open for too long in order to take it down or turn the tables and snipe it with a rail gun yourself.

The Outlaw Detonator Drone is packed with devastating explosives, and it only has one goal: to close in on a hostile unit and crash into it, triggering a huge explosion. Luckily, the Detonator Drone is quite noisy once it settles for a target, so you will at least hear that it’s about to annihilate you if you do not initiate countermeasures immediately.

UI Improvements

In the previous update, they already had a sneak peek of some UI tweaks for item management. Today, they are excited to share even more improvements as well as some entirely new screens with you.

The Station Home Screen is a top-level screen that offers specific menus depending on the pilot’s specific docking situation. It serves for quick navigation for both mouse and gamepad users. You can see at a glance which interactions and services are offered.

In the Storage Screen the Storage and Inventory are now separated for more clarity and better item management. There is also a revised Item Info window with current stats showing more details than before.

Station Home Screen

Some stations or traders will offer to purchase ships. This interface was designed to have maximum screen real estate for showing off your new object of desire in all its beauty. Ship details are available in two modes, simplified and detailed. This is the simplified version.

The job board is a job board is a job board. Pilots can get jobs here, who would have thought? The purple highlight marks jobs that are above the player’s level and therefore potentially difficult. On the right side, you can see the rewards for the job as well as a small preview of the standing of the respective faction you’re doing the job for.

Ship Dealer Screen Job Board Screen Ship Screen

Cinematics Teaser

Another area where Rockfish had to make some compromises for the predecessor because of budget limitation was lore and storytelling. That said, we still take pride in having innovated by introducing a proper story campaign including event-based exposition to the roguelike genre for the first time ever. They highly encourage any space pilot to play through the very end of the story in the original Everspace as there is more to its plot as you might think at the beginning.

Thanks to your fantastic support, we are now able to work with Joshua Rubin, some of the finest in video game storytelling, to tell an even bigger story within a world full of exciting lore in Everspace 2. Of course, they don’t want to unveil any secrets or spoil major plot points, but we think it is ok to tease you a little with some gorgeous looking concept art for the cinematics, right?

Early Access coming September 2020!