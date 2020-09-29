Experience Thrilling “The Walking Dead Onslaught” Virtual Reality Game

Survios Inc., the industry-leading virtual reality studio known for the critically acclaimed hits Creed: Rise to Glory and Westworld Awakening, and AMC announced today the worldwide digital release of The Walking Dead Onslaught on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR.

The all new immersive VR action shooter releases just days before the highly-anticipated The Walking Dead Special Event: The Whisperer War Final Showdown on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on AMC.

Starting today, players can purchase and download the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition of The Walking Dead Onslaught via the PlayStation Store, Oculus Home, and Steam. The game will be compatible with the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Rift S, and gen 1 Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Standard Edition: $29.99 — contains the base game that offers the complete The Walking Dead Onslaught experience, featuring an original campaign story and a thrilling Scavenger Mode where players can unleash mayhem upon massive walker hordes.

Digital Deluxe Edition: $39.99 — contains the base game and digital items for the most staunch The Walking Dead fans, such as the Iconic Weapons skins pack containing Lucille, Rick’s Mace, The Red Machete and Tyreese’s Hammer, as well as the Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit and The Walking Dead Onslaught Digital Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. Purchases via the PlayStation Store will also receive a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack.

Set shortly after the Savior War in an Alexandria devastated by the fighting, The Walking Dead Onslaught tells an untold story centered around Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Players will slash through walkers as they recount his fateful encounter with a mysterious stranger. The game’s replayable Scavenger Mode allows fans to embark on supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol, where they’ll confront overwhelming hordes of walkers and collect important resources to rebuild their community, upgrade and modify 24 iconic weapons from the show, find new survivors, and unlock quests.

This collaboration between Survios and AMC provides players the most immersive, visceral The Walking Dead experience yet, featuring an original story written in consultation with the show’s producers, and starring the voice talents of Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Josh McDermitt. Players can enjoy combat freedom unlike any other as they defeat entire herds of undead.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is available now digitally on the PlayStation Store, Oculus Home, and Steam. For more information, visit TWDOnslaught.com. Following today’s digital-only launch will be the release of physical PlayStation VR editions from Perp Games in mid-October.