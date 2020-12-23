Explore The World of “Super Mario Sunshine” In “Super Mario 3D All-Stars”

Sponsor Loading...

Sun’s out and Isle Delfino is calling in Super Mario Sunshine – one of three adventures included in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game.

Play three classic games at home or on the go—all in one package on the Nintendo Switch system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy.

Run, jump, and dive with ease!

Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.

About

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo

Genre: Platform, ‎Compilation

ESRB: E