Explore Three Eras of Crime in Mafia: Trilogy

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime. For the first time ever, play the definitive editions of all three crime dramas, including the critically acclaimed original Mafia, rebuilt from the ground up.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Lost Heaven, 1930. While scraping by as a hardworking cab driver, Tommy Angelo has an inadvertent brush with the Mafia that showcases a life of reward too big to ignore. A beloved classic faithfully remade and expanded from the ground up.

Mafia Ii: Definitive Edition

Empire Bay, 1943. While back in the states on leave from World War II, Vito Scaletta is pulled into a life of crime to pay off seedy family debts. This fan favorite is remastered with stunning audio and visual upgrades and all DLC is included.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Experience the complete collection of Mafia III content in one package, including three sizable DLC storylines, tons of added content, and even new items for owners of the other two games in the Mafia Trilogy.