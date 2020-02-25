Fantasy Adventure ‘Hazel Sky’ Releases Announcement Trailer on PS4

Hazel Sky is a heartfelt adventure about a young engineer facing his destiny and his desires. Fix ramshackle flying machines and jump, climb, swing, and slide through a beautiful, mysterious world.

Sent to an island far from home in the flying city of Gideon, Shane must pass the trials and return as an Engineer or face banishment. Connected via radio, Shane and fellow trainee engineer, Erin strike up an illicit friendship. A friendship that will change the way Shane sees the world.

The Trials are the ultimate test that every Engineer must take before taking the honored role. For Shane, the trials are his destiny, but destiny and desire rarely align and, in a world, divided between honored engineers and reviled artists, Shane finds himself torn. The trials, events in Gideon, and an unlikely romance tell the bittersweet story of love, ambition, and a society on the brink of something new.

