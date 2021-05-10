Final Fantasy XI Online May Update Brings New Chapter in the Voracious Resurgence Storyline

Square Enix invites players to continue their adventures in Final Fantasy XI Online with today’s release of the May version update.

This month’s update introduces a new story and characters in the latest chapter of the The Voracious Resurgence™ storyline, as well as several exciting campaign events ahead of the title’s 19th anniversary this month.

The May version update brings along additional content for players to enjoy, including:

The Voracious Resurgence Update – Players will be introduced to a new story and characters through the fourth chapter of The Voracious Resurgence, as the winds of war come to Bastok while a new threat from the empire rears its ugly head.

Ambuscade Update – This month’s update to Ambuscade features Flies as a new foe to challenge, alongside the return of Mamool Ja.

Return Home to Vana’diel Campaign – Beginning Friday, May 14 and through Monday, May 24, at 1:00 a.m. PDT, players who are taking a break from the game are invited to log in and play for free. Additional details may be found here: https://sqex.to/yIENh

19th Vana'versary Event: Mandragora Mania – Players can participate in a special 19th Vana'versary event, Mandragora Mania, which will be held concurrently with the Return Home to Vana'diel campaign. Players can earn exciting rewards and items, such as the Korrigan Pot.

19th Vana'versary Nomad Mog Bonanza – Nomad Mog Bonanza returns to Vana'diel and offers players the chance to win extravagant prizes, including new weapons modeled after those from FINAL FANTASY series titles. Players can purchase Mog Bonanza pearls and guess the three-digit number they think will be the winning combination. The winning numbers will be announced at a later date, after which players with winning tickets can collect their prizes.

Experience Vana'diel to the Fullest Campaign – From Tuesday, May 11 at 1:00 a.m. PDT to Monday, May 24, at 12:59 a.m. PDT, players can earn double to triple the normal amount of experience and capacity points, making it even easier for returning adventurers to participate in the battle content of their choice.

A.M.A.N Trove Test Your Luck Campaign – Players who log in daily will receive two silver A.M.A.N. vouchers per day for use in A.M.A.N. Trove, a battlefield with treasure coffers to open and powerful gear to earn.

Spring Alter Ego Extravaganza – From now until Monday, May 31 at 7:59 a.m. PDT, players can acquire previously available alter egos, in case they missed them during earlier opportunities.

Adventurer Appreciation Forever Campaign – In appreciation of adventurers who continue to do Vana'diel proud, players can log in weekly to receive items and other presents.

May 2021 Login Campaign – Players can collect points by logging in during the month of May, which can be used to purchase items such as the Red Raptor mount and the Shantotto II alter ego.

Full details for the May version update can be found here: https://sqex.to/NrSe6

Final Fantasy XI Online adventurers now have a tool at their disposal to find old friends with the FFXI ReFriender. The application aids players of the acclaimed SQUARE ENIX® MMORPG title in reuniting with friends that shared past adventures, resuming their exciting journey, and even seeking out that “certain someone” with whom they roamed the land of Vanadiel® in years past. More information on the FFXI ReFriender system may be found at https://refriender.finalfantasyxi.com/.

Final Fantasy XI Online is an online multiplayer RPG that challenges players to journey through the world of Vana’diel — a world of fantasy, adventure, and exploration. Heed the call and join players from around the world to become the hero that Vana’diel needs. Discover new creatures, pioneer wild lands, and conquer quests on your daring journey.

Final Fantasy XI Online is rated T (Teen).