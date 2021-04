Loading...

Aspyr announced that it’s releasing free PS4 themes and avatars for players of the fan favorite racing game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, as well as the upcoming Star Wars Republic Commando, which launches April 6.

Starting today, fans who sign up exclusively at aspyr.com/starwars will receive a free key via email to redeem on PS4.

Exclusive Themes & Avatars

Star Wars fans can feel the nostalgia of the prequel trilogy. Multiple themes and avatars are now available, check them out in the trailer.